Photos show person of interest in deadly shooting at DC Denny's

D.C. police have released photos of a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Denny's restaurant in Northeast.

Jeremiah Law, 18, died after someone shot him inside the restaurant on Bladensburg Road NE Tuesday morning, police said. Law was from Fort Washington, Maryland.

Callers to 911 said there had been in a shooting in the men’s bathroom.

Police said Thursday that surveillance cameras captured these images of the person of interest:

Police are asking anyone who knows something to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Customer Paul Hines said he was eating breakfast when he noticed a commotion.

“These kids was running out of the restaurant. I said, 'Something ain’t right,'” he said.

Then he smelled gun powder.

Law was found on the sidewalk. Paramedics worked to save his life and rushed him to a hospital. Video shows his puffy coat and boots were left behind. Law later died.

Police found a significant amount of marijuana in the men’s bathroom after the shooting, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4.

So far this year, 179 people have been killed in D.C., compared with 252 people last year, in a 29% decline.