Photos show man suspected of killing Kentucky teacher at Catholic University, police say

Surveillance photos show the suspect who shot a man to death last week on Catholic University's campus, police say.

D.C. police released the images on Friday of the suspect they say shot and killed 25-year-old Maxwell "Max" Emerson, a Kentucky teacher who was visiting D.C. to attend a professional development workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress.

In the photos, the suspect appears to be wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and reddish or coral colored Croc-style shoes.

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in the 600 Block of Alumni Lane, Northeast.



Release: https://t.co/GWarhA3TVJ pic.twitter.com/IBngJb0Kk0 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 7, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Max Emerson was found shot about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in front of Father O'Connell Hall on Alumni Lane, police said.

D.C. police said surveillance video showed two men walking onto the campus from Michigan Avenue NE into the plaza in front of Father O'Connell Hall. After a few minutes, one of the men shot the other before running off, police said.

Investigators believed the two men knew each other, police said Wednesday. But Emerson's family pushed back on that statement, saying there was no way that he knew the shooter, and they didn't know anyone in D.C.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that gives them information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Emerson's mother, Chandra Emerson, said she, Max and his twin brother all came to the city on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate the Fourth of July before the teachers' workshop started on Wednesday. They were all staying at Trinity Washington University in Northeast, she said.

On Wednesday morning, Max Emerson left the university to walk to the Metro station nearby and head to the workshop. A while later, his mother said she received a strange message from him.

"I had gotten a snap earlier in the morning that said, 'Help,' and then some jumbled words that I couldn't read," Chandra Emerson said in an interview with WAVE, an NBC affiliate station in Louisville, Kentucky.

At first she thought he sent the message by accident. But then she realized it said, "Help. I'm being robbed at gunpoint," she said.

Chandra Emerson said she went to the Metro station with her other son and told Metro police about the message. Detectives eventually came and told them he had been shot and killed on Catholic University's campus nearby.

"I was shocked more than anything else. Deep despair," she said. "My other son, his twin brother, was with me and we held each other and cried and just kept saying that we have to go on and we have to be as Max would want us to be, which his thing was 'Champions find a way,' and that's what we're doing."

Emerson was a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School in La Grange, Kentucky, a spokesperson for Oldham County Schools confirmed.

Family members told News4 that Emerson, from Crestwood, Kentucky, won a grant to attend the three-day workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress.

Maxwell Emerson (right) holds a check after winning a grant to attend a professional workshop in D.C. (Credit: Oldham County Schols)

"Max was the most … go-getter person that you will meet. He was the champion in all things in his mind, soul, heart, spirit. He was a very strong Christian," Chandra Emerson said. "He cared about people. He was a leader. He was a great teacher. He cared about students."

Chandra Emerson said their family loved visiting D.C. and had stayed at Trinity Washington University many times in the past.

She and her sons went to see the Fourth of July fireworks show on the National Mall the night before Max was killed.

"Max said something like it just brought a tear to his eye because … he was moved by the fireworks and the spectacle of it all," she said.

Police said neither the suspect or Emerson was affiliated with Catholic University.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.