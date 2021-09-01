Photos: Remnants of Ida Hit DC Area

Remnants of Ida hitting the D.C. area are leaving people displaced and roads closed

On Wednesday morning, several apartments in a Rockville complex flooded and rescuers responded in boats to pull people out overnight, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Numerous roads were reported closed, including more than a dozen in Fairfax County.

Here are photos of the damage from the ongoing threat. As always: If you see standing water on a roadway, turn around, don't drown.