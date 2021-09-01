Photos: Remnants of Ida Hit DC Area

By NBC Washington Staff

Remnants of Ida hitting the D.C. area are leaving people displaced and roads closed

On Wednesday morning, several apartments in a Rockville complex flooded and rescuers responded in boats to pull people out overnight, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Numerous roads were reported closed, including more than a dozen in Fairfax County.

Here are photos of the damage from the ongoing threat. As always: If you see standing water on a roadway, turn around, don't drown.

14 photos
1/14
A twister tore through Anne Arundel County on Sept. 1, 2021.
2/14
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Comcast utility workers survey the damage from a tornado on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland on September 1, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a tornado that touched down in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3/14
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman posted this photo of a residential street swamped by storms.
4/14
Chopper4 caught a bird's eye view of damage to homes in Edgewater, Maryland.
5/14
Another damaged home in Anne Arundel County.
6/14
Fairfax County Government
A flooded county road in Vienna, Virginia.
7/14
Fairfax County Government
A flooded county road in Vienna, Virginia.
8/14
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police state and recovery divers assist in recovery efforts in Buchanan County.
9/14
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police state and recovery divers assist in recovery efforts in Buchanan County.
10/14
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police state and recovery divers assist in recovery efforts in Buchanan County.
11/14
A water rescue in Woodburn, Virginia.
12/14
Justin Finch
Many displaced at an apartment complex in Rockville as many apartments flooded overnight as today’s first round of storms lashed the region.
13/14
Many displaced at an apartment complex in Rockville as many apartments flooded overnight as today’s first round of storms lashed the region.
14/14

