Photos: Remnants of Ida Hit DC Area

Remnants of Ida hitting the D.C. area are leaving people displaced and roads closed
On Wednesday morning, several apartments in a Rockville complex flooded and rescuers responded in boats to pull people out overnight, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.
Numerous roads were reported closed, including more than a dozen in Fairfax County.
Here are photos of the damage from the ongoing threat. As always: If you see standing water on a roadway, turn around, don't drown.
