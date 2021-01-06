Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building

Rioters backing President Donald Trump have breached the U.S. Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.
Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.
Photos from inside the Capitol building show pro-Trump extremists inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”
Several dozen are roaming through the halls, yelling, “Where are they?”
Others can be seen clashing with law enforcement, taking photos and selfies, dangling from balconies and sitting at desks inside.
Capitol police stand with guns drawn near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as demonstrators enter the U.S. Capitol during a protest in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.
House of Representatives members leave the floor of the House chamber as protesters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.