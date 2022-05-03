Photos: Pro, Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Draft Opinion Leak

Protesters were gathering Monday night outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to a draft opinion obtained by Politico which suggests justices are poised to overturn a landmark abortion rights case.

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters turned out after the bombshell report emerged. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the case, and opinions are known to change from the drafting process to the final published ruling.

People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew. Court police installed metal barricades in front of the stone building's steps on Monday evening after news broke of the draft opinion's existence.

NBC News has not obtained nor confirmed the draft. A Supreme Court spokesperson said Monday evening that the court declined to comment on the reported draft ruling.

Here’s a look at the demonstrations outside the Supreme Court.