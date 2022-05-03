Photos: Pro, Anti-Abortion Rights Protests Erupt at Supreme Court After Draft Opinion Leak

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters turned out after
the bombshell report emerged. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the case, and opinions are known to change from the drafting process to the final published ruling.
People could be heard chanting "abortion is healthcare" loudly and seen holding signs as the crowd grew. Court police installed metal barricades in front of the stone building's steps on Monday evening after news broke of the draft opinion's existence.
NBC News has not obtained nor confirmed the draft. A Supreme Court spokesperson said Monday evening that the court declined to comment on the reported draft ruling.
Here’s a look at the demonstrations outside the Supreme Court.
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., early on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Abortion rights suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, following a report that conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., early on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – May 2: Anti-abortion protesters celebrate and sing in front of the Supreme Court after news broke that Roe V. Wade is set to be overturned in Washington, D.C. on May 2, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A women cries while kneeling in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 2, 2022.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – May 2: Pro-choice and anti-abortion protesters gather in front of the Supreme Court after news broke that Roe V. Wade is set to be overturned in Washington, D.C. on May 2, 2022. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: Pro-choice and anti-abortion activist rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: A person becomes emotional as they gather with others outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: Pro-choice and anti-abortion activist rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., early on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.