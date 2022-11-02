Photos of Suspect Car Released After 14-Year-Old Football Star Killed in DC

D.C. police released photos Wednesday of a car they believe the suspect or suspects involved in a 14-year-old boy's death were driving when they shot and killed the teen Monday night in Southeast.

Antoine Manning was shot to death near his home in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE around 8:41 p.m. on Halloween night, police said.

The photos police shared with the public on Wednesday show a silver, four-door sedan with dark windows.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast.



Have info? 202-727-9099/text 50411.



Release: https://t.co/9xdXmavJof pic.twitter.com/WW1r1Miemm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the shooting was targeted, and the teen was shot in the ankle in front of his home three weeks before. D.C. police released surveillance photos of suspects in that shooting. The suspects are still wanted, according to police.

Police have not said if they believe the same suspects were involved in Monday's shooting.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in D.C. was injured in a different shooting three weeks before. News4's Pat Collins reports.

Manning was a star player on the Clock Boyz football team at the Watkins Rec Center in Southeast.

"My grandson was a good boy. All he done was play football, you know, and y'all kids need to put the guns down, man," Manning's grandfather told News4.

He had strong words for his grandson's killer Tuesday and said that whoever is responsible should turn themselves in to authorities.

"You don't need a gun to solve the problem! If you've got a problem with somebody, you need to talk it out!" he yelled out while pacing up and down a sidewalk.

"This family should not be grieving the loss of a 14-year-old child tonight. The person who had, I'm sure what will be an illegal firearm that took this young man's life, should not have been in possession of that illegal firearm," police Chief Robert Contee said. "Our goal is to bring this case to closure, to bring some sense of closure for this family."

Latanya Shannon, a parent who has a 14-year-old son and stepson said she feels like it could have been her son.

“Anything can happen to anybody, at any time, so it’s just scary to have a child in this area alone," Shannon said.

Manning is the second teenager shot and killed in D.C. this month.