Southeast DC

Photos of Suspect Car Released After 14-Year-Old Football Star Killed in DC

Antoine Manning was shot and killed on Birney Place SE on Halloween night

By Gina Cook and Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. police released photos Wednesday of a car they believe the suspect or suspects involved in a 14-year-old boy's death were driving when they shot and killed the teen Monday night in Southeast.

Antoine Manning was shot to death near his home in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE around 8:41 p.m. on Halloween night, police said.

The photos police shared with the public on Wednesday show a silver, four-door sedan with dark windows.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the shooting was targeted, and the teen was shot in the ankle in front of his home three weeks before. D.C. police released surveillance photos of suspects in that shooting. The suspects are still wanted, according to police.

Police have not said if they believe the same suspects were involved in Monday's shooting.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in D.C. was injured in a different shooting three weeks before. News4's Pat Collins reports.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Fairfax County 20 mins ago

Man Found Guilty in Killings of Highly Decorated Military Couple in Virginia

THE SCENE 39 mins ago

DC Mixologist Wins Netflix's ‘Drink Masters'

Manning was a star player on the Clock Boyz football team at the Watkins Rec Center in Southeast.

"My grandson was a good boy. All he done was play football, you know, and y'all kids need to put the guns down, man," Manning's grandfather told News4.

He had strong words for his grandson's killer Tuesday and said that whoever is responsible should turn themselves in to authorities.

"You don't need a gun to solve the problem! If you've got a problem with somebody, you need to talk it out!" he yelled out while pacing up and down a sidewalk.

"This family should not be grieving the loss of a 14-year-old child tonight. The person who had, I'm sure what will be an illegal firearm that took this young man's life, should not have been in possession of that illegal firearm," police Chief Robert Contee said. "Our goal is to bring this case to closure, to bring some sense of closure for this family."

Latanya Shannon, a parent who has a 14-year-old son and stepson said she feels like it could have been her son.

“Anything can happen to anybody, at any time, so it’s just scary to have a child in this area alone," Shannon said.

Manning is the second teenager shot and killed in D.C. this month.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCgun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us