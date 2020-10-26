Photos: Maryland Voters Line Up to Cast Their Ballots

In the wee hours of the morning, long lines had already formed outside of early voting centers in parts of Maryland.
Early in-person voting began in the state on Monday and will end the day before Election Day. Voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day during the early voting period.
Voters must wear a mask at voting centers and maintain a social distance of at least six feet, the Maryland State Board of Elections says.
In addition to the presidential race, Maryland's congressional seat held by late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), is on the ballot. Democratic contender Kweisi Mfume, is running against GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik for the seat.
Residents of Baltimore City line up at at Edmondson High School as early voting begins in Maryland on October 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
Edmondson High School, an early voting site in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
Individual voting booths have been set up in the Edmondson High School gym, an early voting site in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
In addition to the presidential race, Maryland's congressional seat held by late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), is on the ballot. Democratic contender Kweisi Mfume, is running against GOP candidate Kimberly Klacik for the seat. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
Justin Finch, News4
Just less than an hour before polls open, long lines are already forming outside of the Silver Spring Civic Building. Early voting poll sites are open until Nov. 2 from 7 am – 8 pm each day.
Justin Finch, News4
Just less than an hour before polls open, long lines are already forming outside of the Silver Spring Civic Building.
Residents of Baltimore City cast votes as early voting begins in the state of Maryland at Edmondson High School on October 26, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
