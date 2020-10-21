Photos: Inside DC's New Museum Devoted to Words, Language Published 33 mins ago • Updated 15 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 The Planet Word museum, opening Oct. 22, has interactive exhibits including one where you can virtually paint with words. 2/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography The museum is interactive but says it will enforce social distancing measures and mask-wearing. 3/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography 4/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography Planet Word is housed inside the historic Franklin School at 925 13th Street NW, just off K Street NW. 5/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography 6/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography 7/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography Words and language in numerous forms, from spoken word to books to songs to jokes, will be celebrated at Planet Word. 8/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography 9/9 Planet Word/DuHon Photography 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: Kobe Bryant's Lakers Jersey at Smithsonian's NMAAHC Photos: Scrapbook Dating Back to WWII Returned to Family Photos: Stunning Estate at George Washington's Mount Vernon Lists for $60 Million Smithsonian's ‘Girlhood' Exhibit Explores Complexities of Growing Up in America