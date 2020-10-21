Photos: Inside DC's New Museum Devoted to Words, Language

The Planet Word museum, opening Oct. 22, has interactive exhibits including one where you can virtually paint with words.
The museum is interactive but says it will enforce social distancing measures and mask-wearing.
Planet Word is housed inside the historic Franklin School at 925 13th Street NW, just off K Street NW.
Words and language in numerous forms, from spoken word to books to songs to jokes, will be celebrated at Planet Word.
