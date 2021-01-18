Photos: Inauguration Rehearsal Shut Down by External Threat

A dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden was interrupted Monday when U.S. Capitol Police issued a security warning to everyone on Capitol grounds.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” the message Monday morning said.

Rehearsal participants were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.” Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.