Photos: Inauguration Rehearsal Shut Down by External Threat

A dress rehearsal for the Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden was
interrupted Monday when U.S. Capitol Police issued a security warning to everyone on Capitol grounds.
“All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP,” the message Monday morning said.
Rehearsal participants were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.
Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.
People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.” Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
"View from Navy Yard, about ten minutes ago. Smoke has dissipated and it looks normal now, albeit swarming with fire trucks."
Members of the US National Guard leave the US Capitol to take positions outside as a member of the Capitol police runs by, after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
People are evacuated back inside after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. military units march in front of the U.S. Capitol as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
