Photos: Gunfire Outside Nationals Park Sends Fans Scrambling

By NBC Washington Staff

Gunfire outside Nationals Park during the Washington Nationals’ Saturday night game against the San Diego Padres left three people wounded and sparked panic in the stadium full of thousands of people. Fans hid in the dugout and ducked behind seats. The game was suspended during the sixth inning. Here’s a look. 

1/9
John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Fans rush to evacuate after hearing during a game between a the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on July 17, 2021.
2/9
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
3/9
Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images
An alert for fans on scoreboard after what is believed to be shots were heard outside the stadium during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
4/9
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
5/9
Ben Sheppard / AFP
People get up from their seats as they are asked to leave the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was interrupted due to a shooting outside the stadium in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 2021.
6/9
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
Fans hide in the dugout after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
7/9
Ben Sheppard / AFP
People are seen leaving the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was interrupted due to a shooting outside the stadium in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 2021.
8/9
Ben Sheppard / AFP
This video screen grab shows people leaving the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was interrupted due to a shooting outside the stadium in Washington, D.C., on July 17, 2021.
9/9
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A resident walks past the crime scene on July 17, 2021.

This article tagged under:

Nationalswashington nationalsgun violencesouthwest dc

