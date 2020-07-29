Photos: George Floyd Hologram Projected in Richmond

Members of George Floyd's family joined with protesters in Richmond on Tuesday to launch the George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project. The hologram, George Floyd's portrait along with the words "Keep Fighting," were overlaid on the Robert E. Lee monument. A priest blessed Floyd's family as they gathered in front of the memorial.
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: The Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump addresses the crowd at the Robert E Lee monument on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: A Hologram of George Floyd is projected over the Robert E Lee Statue on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: A Hologram of George Floyd is projected over the Robert E Lee Statue on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: George Floyd’s family is blessed by a priest at the Robert E Lee monument on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: A hologram of George Floyd is projected over the Robert E. Lee statue on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of George Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: The Floyd family lawyer Benjamin Crump addresses the crowd with George’s family standing behind him at the Robert E Lee monument on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: Protesters marching and holding a banner that reads REOPEN THE CASE take part in a demonstration on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Protesters in Richmond took to the street demanding that the case of Marcus-Davis Peters be reopened. Marcus-David was a 24-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28:A woman holding a sign that reads Days of Action: 62. DEMANDS MET: 0 takes part in a demonstration on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Protesters in Richmond took to the street demanding that the case of Marcus-Davis Peters be reopened. Marcus-David was a 24-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on May 14, 2018, while experiencing a mental health crisis. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: Protesters holding signs that reads NOT JUSTIFIED at the Robert E Lee Statue on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)
RICHMOND, VA – JULY 28: A group pose for photo at the Robert E Lee Monument on July 28, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Members of Floyd’s family came to Richmond, Virginia to unveil The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project to the public. (Photo by Eze Amos/Getty Images)