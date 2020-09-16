Photos: Eisenhower Memorial Set to Open Sept. 17

The dedication ceremony of the new Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in D.C. will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, after two decades in the making.

The memorial, brought to life by architect Frank Gehry, was first commissioned by U.S. Congress in 1999.

The memorial honors Eisenhower's life and achievements and features inscription panels and three bronze sculptures of the former president by sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov. The memorial is located in a new, four-acre public park across the street from the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum at the National Mall.

Invited guests for the formal dedication include President Trump, the Eisenhower family and current and former members of Congress and cabinet members.

CDC guidelines for social distancing will be enforced for the outdoor memorial ceremony and the event will also be live-streamed.