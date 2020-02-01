Photos: Duke Ellington’s Childhood Home in LeDroit Park Off the Market

A childhood home where music legend and Washington, D.C., icon Duke Ellington lived has been taken off the market.

Ellington lived in a rowhouse on Elm Street NW in Le Droit Park about 1906, according to the Washington Post. That's around the time that Ellington, who was born in 1899, started taking his first piano lessons.

The home was listed in spring 2019 for $1.2 million, but a family that's lived there for generations ultimately decided not to move, according to the listing agent with Compass Real Estate. Take a look inside.