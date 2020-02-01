Local

Photos: Duke Ellington’s Childhood Home in LeDroit Park Off the Market

By Sophia Barnes

A childhood home where music legend and Washington, D.C., icon Duke Ellington lived has been taken off the market.

Ellington lived in a rowhouse on Elm Street NW in Le Droit Park about 1906, according to the Washington Post. That's around the time that Ellington, who was born in 1899, started taking his first piano lessons.

The home was listed in spring 2019 for $1.2 million, but a family that's lived there for generations ultimately decided not to move, according to the listing agent with Compass Real Estate. Take a look inside.

28 photos
1/28
BTW Images/Smithsonian Institution
A childhood home where music legend and Washington, D.C., icon Duke Ellington's lived is on the market for $1.2 million. (Inset photo: Scurlock Studio, rights owned by the Smithsonian Institution)
2/28
BTW Images
Duke Ellington lived in this rowhouse at 420 Elm Street NW in Le Droit Park about 1906, according to the Washington Post. That's around the time that Ellington, who was born in 1899, started taking his first piano lessons.
3/28
BTW Images
Alana Faustina, the realtor in charge of this $1.2 million listing, says the home has been owned by the same family for generations.
4/28
BTW Images
The current furnishings are provided by the current owner, who inherited the home from her parents.
5/28
BTW Images
The home was one of a series of rowhomes built on Elm Street in 1892 by builder J.W. Serrin, city records show.
6/28
BTW Images
The home cost about $22,000 to build.
7/28
BTW Images
Duke Ellington and his family rented a series of homes in the Washington area during his childhood.
8/28
BTW Images
9/28
BTW Images
10/28
BTW Images
11/28
BTW Images
12/28
BTW Images
13/28
BTW Images
14/28
BTW Images
15/28
BTW Images
16/28
BTW Images
17/28
BTW Images
18/28
BTW Images
19/28
BTW Images
20/28
BTW Images
21/28
BTW Images
22/28
BTW Images
23/28
BTW Images
24/28
BTW Images
25/28
BTW Images
26/28
BTW Images
27/28
BTW Images
28/28
BTW Images

