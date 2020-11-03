Photos: Demonstrators Gather At Black Lives Matter Plaza, Police Prepare for Unrest

As Election Day winds down, hundreds of demonstrators and supporters of both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C.

Among the demonstrators are Christians praying for peace, people dancing to GoGo music and supporters of both candidates. Some of those supporters told News4 they were anxious to learn the results of the election.

All D.C. police officers will be on duty, downtown businesses have boarded up their windows and a "non-scalable" fence has been erected around the White House as the District braces itself for the possibility of civil unrest amid the election outcome.