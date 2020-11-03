Photos: DC-Area Voters Head to Polls on Election Day

Thousands of voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are casting their ballots on Election Day.

More than half of all registered voters in the region already voted early by mail or in person. Some who voted in person on Election Day reported hourslong lines.

In other areas, voters told News4 they were surprised at how quickly they were able to vote thanks to fast-moving lines.

One polling station reported a few problems with ballot scanners, but Maryland and Virginia election officials reported few other problems.

The polls will be open until 8 p.m. in D.C. and Maryland, and until 7 p.m. in Virginia.