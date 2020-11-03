Photos: DC-Area Voters Head to Polls on Election Day

By Anisa Holmes and NBC Washington Staff

Thousands of voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are casting their ballots on Election Day.

More than half of all registered voters in the region already voted early by mail or in person. Some who voted in person on Election Day reported hourslong lines.

In other areas, voters told News4 they were surprised at how quickly they were able to vote thanks to fast-moving lines.

One polling station reported a few problems with ballot scanners, but Maryland and Virginia election officials reported few other problems.

The polls will be open until 8 p.m. in D.C. and Maryland, and until 7 p.m. in Virginia.

15 photos
1/15
(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station on election day in Arlington, Virginia on November 3, 2020. – Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
2/15
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Volunteers for the Republican party wait for voters to hand out sample ballots at theh Holy Trinity Lutheran Church polling station, on election day in Leesburg, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump’s uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore “our democracy.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
3/15
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Voters walk to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church polling station, on election day in Leesburg, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump’s uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore “our democracy.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
4/15
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
A voter walks into the Lowes Island Elementary School polling station, to cast a ballot on election day in Sterling, Virginia, on November 3, 2020. – The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump’s uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore “our democracy.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
5/15
(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
A polling worker helps a voter cast his ballot at a polling station on election day in Arlington, Virginia on November 3, 2020. – Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
6/15
(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
A voter wears a handmade message encouraging others to vote, as he casts his ballot at a polling station on election day in Arlington, Virginia on November 3, 2020. – Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)
7/15
(Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Residents of Baltimore City line up to cast their votes in the U.S. Presidential and local congressional elections at Carver Vocational Technical School on November 03, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
8/15
(Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Tiara of Baltimore City smiles after casting her vote in the U.S. Presidential and local congressional elections at Forest Park School 406 on November 03, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
9/15
Darcy Spencer, News4
At Fedex Field super voting center there were no lines as of 9 a.m. Voters said it only took about 10 minutes to vote from that center Tuesday morning. There is free food, music and WFT cheerleaders to greet you.
10/15
Julie Carey, News4
The early line at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn Virginia this morning right before the polls opened. Even with more than half of Loudoun voters casting ballots early, lots of folks still turned out.
11/15
(Photo by Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images)
03 November 2020, US, Washington D.C.: Kendall Kelly (l) and Riley Slusarski are about to leave a polling station on the day of the US presidential election. (Photo by Lena Klimkeit/picture alliance via Getty Images)
12/15
Darcy Spencer, News4
At Fedex Field super voting center there were no lines as of 9 a.m. Voters said it only took about 10 minutes to vote from that center Tuesday morning. There is free food, music and WFT cheerleaders to greet you.
13/15
Darcy Spencer, News4
At Fedex Field super voting center there were no lines as of 9 a.m. Voters said it only took about 10 minutes to vote from that center Tuesday morning. There is free food, music and WFT cheerleaders to greet you.
14/15
(Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Residents of Baltimore City line up to cast their votes in the U.S. Presidential and local congressional elections at Carver Vocational Technical School on November 03, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
15/15
(Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Residents of Baltimore City cast their votes in the U.S. Presidential and local congressional elections at Dickey Hill Elementary School on November 03, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images)

