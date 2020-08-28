Photos: Commitment March on Washington

This Friday, crowds have gathered on the National Mall for the Commitment March to continue the fight for equality in the United States, nearly 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial.
In the wee hours of Friday morning, organizers set up a stage and chairs on the Lincoln Memorial, and caravans of marchers gathered near the National Mall, all in preparation for the day's events.
The speaking program is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET and will be followed by a two-hour march.
Due to the pandemic, anyone attending the march must wear a mask, organizers say. Organizers also will provide hand sanitizing stations and conduct temperature checks throughout the event.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, hugs her grandmother Kenithia Alston, standing with other families on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP)
Social distancing in effect at the Lincoln Memorial for the Commitment March on Friday, August 28.
The daughter of Marqueese Alston, who was shot and killed by Washington’s Metropolitan Police on June 12, 2018, hugs her grandmother Kenithia Alston, standing with other families on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as demonstrators gather for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO Elizabeth Shuler speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the”Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
Demonstrators get a temperature check during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
Demonstrators get a temperature check during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
Regina performs the song Lift Every Voice and Sing as she appears with singer and songwriter George Clinton during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: Singer and songwriter George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic stands inside the Lincoln Memorial as he prepares to address demonstrators gathered at the memorial for the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington in support of racial justice on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Singer and songwriter George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic speaks during the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC.
Demonstrators arrive for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
George Clinton, founder of the Parliament-Funkadelic collective, on stage at the Commitment March.
Demonstrators gather for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
Demonstrators gather for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
Demonstrators arrive for the “Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” protest against racism and police brutality, at the National Mall on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
