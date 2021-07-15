Photos: Britney Spears Supporters Rally at Lincoln Memorial to End Conservatorship

By Mariela Patron

Britney Spears supporters gathered at Lincoln Memorial in support of the #FreeBritney movement on Wednesday.

Fans of the pop star protested against Spears' conservatorship, and rallied to pressure Congress to look into conservatorship law reform and have the FBI investigate Spears’ case.⁠

During a court hearing this week, Spears was granted the power to choose her own lawyer.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Spears said during the hearing.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 14: A cardboard cutout of Britney Spears at the #FreeBritney Rally at the Lincoln Memorial on July 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. The #FreeBritney movement seeks an end to a conservatorship of the singer managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Image
