Photos: Britney Spears Supporters Rally at Lincoln Memorial to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears supporters gathered at Lincoln Memorial in support of the #FreeBritney movement on Wednesday.

Fans of the pop star protested against Spears' conservatorship, and rallied to pressure Congress to look into conservatorship law reform and have the FBI investigate Spears’ case.⁠

During a court hearing this week, Spears was granted the power to choose her own lawyer.

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse,” Spears said during the hearing.