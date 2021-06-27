Photos: Black Voters Matter Rally Held on National Mall By NBC Washington Staff • Published 36 mins ago • Updated 2 mins ago Crowds gathered on the National Mall on Saturday for the Black Voters Matter demonstration, billed as the first major national rally held in support of D.C. statehood. Here a look. 9 photos 1/9 Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images Black Voters Matter (BVM) and more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice organizations hold the first-ever national rally in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2021, in support of D.C. statehood. 2/9 Local voting rights activists join a “Rally for D.C. Statehood,” the last stop of Black Voters Matter’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus tour, at the National Mall June 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 3/9 Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images Black Voters Matter (BVM) and more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice organizations hold the first-ever national rally in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2021, in support of D.C. statehood. 4/9 Alex Wong/Getty Images D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (L) poses for a selfie with co-founder of Black Voters Matter Latosha Brown (R) during a “Rally for D.C. Statehood,” the last stop of BVM’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus tour, at the National Mall June 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 5/9 Alex Wong/Getty Images Voting rights activists hold up fists and a sign that reads “It’s About Us” during a “Rally for D.C. Statehood,” the last stop of Black Voters Matter’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus tour, at the National Mall June 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 6/9 Alex Wong/Getty Images Joan Trumpauer Mulholland (C), one of the Freedom Riders who was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi in 1961, waits to be introduced during a “Rally for D.C. Statehood,” the last stop of Black Voters Matter’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus tour, at the National Mall June 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. 7/9 Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images Union workers march to join Black Voters Matter (BVM) and more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice organizations for the first-ever national rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2021, in support of D.C. statehood. 8/9 Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images Black Voters Matter (BVM) and more than 50 civil rights, voter rights, and racial justice organizations hold the first-ever national rally in Washington, D.C., June 26, 2021, in support of D.C. statehood. 9/9 Alex Wong/Getty Images As the U.S. Capitol is seen in the background, a black man passes by Black Voters Matter’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus during a “Rally for D.C. Statehood” at the National Mall June 26, 2021 in Washington, DC. This article tagged under: National Mallrallyvoting rightsdemonstration More Photo Galleries Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse Photos: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto 295 in DC; 6 Hurt In Photos: LGBTQ+ Pride March, Car Parade Gathers Crowds in DC Photos: ‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Seen in DC, Maryland, Virginia