Photos: Bikers Flood DC in ‘Rolling to Remember' Ride for POW/MIA and Veterans

Rolling to Remember, a massive motorcycle rally to honor veterans and advocate for their mental health, will be happening all weekend in the D.C. area.

A candlelight vigil at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was held Friday night.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The big ride kicked off Sunday around midday, with bikers starting from RFK Stadium (note road closures and parking restrictions).

Photos:

On Memorial Day, there will be ceremonies at major memorials and Arlington National Cemetery. Here are the full details of the events.

Rolling to Remember is descended from Rolling Thunder, a multi-day ride and event held in the D.C. area for decades each Memorial Day weekend. The group AMVETS (American Veterans) announced they would revive and reimagine the event after Rolling Thunder held its last ride in May 2019.

“We think [the name] strikes a good balance of something new, and also honoring what had been taking place here in Washington for three decades,” AMVETS National Executive Director and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Chenelly said at the time.