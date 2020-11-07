Photos: Biden Fans Take to Streets of DC to Celebrate

In the moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect, cheers erupted around Washington, D.C., and his supporters
took to the streets to celebrate.
People cried out with happiness and waved flags and Biden signs at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in their neighborhoods.
Others donning Biden/Harris t-shirts or hats emblazoned with the Alpha Kappa Alpha logo – the sorority of which Harris is a part – flocked to grocery stores to pick up some champagne to celebrate with friends.
39 photos
1/39
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman waves a Joe Biden flag as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
2/39
WRC-TV
A family showing their support for Biden/Harris in downtown D.C.
3/39
WRC-TV
Champagne sales are brisk this afternoon at Rodman’s in Northwest D.C., a manager said. One shopper was decked out in a pink cap featuring the logo of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which Kamala Harris is a member.
4/39
WRC-TV
Champagne sales are brisk this afternoon at Rodman’s in Northwest D.C., a manager said. One shopper was decked out in a pink cap featuring the logo of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, of which Kamala Harris is a member.
5/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: A Donald Trump inflatable is seen in a street after the media announcement that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. CNN, NBC and AP project Biden to win the US presidential election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
6/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
7/39
WRC-TV
Howard University students and alumni celebrate alum Kamala Harris’ projected win.
8/39
WRC-TV
Howard University students and alumni celebrate alum Kamala Harris’ projected win.
9/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
10/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
11/39
(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
12/39
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
13/39
(Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)
14/39
NBC Washington
A look at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 after Joe Biden was projected to become president.
15/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: People react as media announce that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election in McPherson Square. CNN, NBC and AP project Biden to win the election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
16/39
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman holds a sign reading “The Nightmare is Over” as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
17/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
18/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
19/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
20/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
21/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
22/39
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
23/39
24/39
Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads “Trump Is Over” during a rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania over President Donald Trump, putting him on the cusp of victory in the presidential race. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
25/39
Mark Segraves, News4
Cheers erupt in apartment buildings in D.C.
26/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: People react as media announce that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election during a rally for a fair vote count in the 2020 US presidential election in McPherson Square. CNN, NBC and AP project Biden to win the election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
27/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
28/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: DC Congresswoman Eleanor Norton Holmes speaks during a rally for a fair vote count in the 2020 US presidential election in McPherson Square. CNN, NBC and AP project Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden to win the US presidential election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
29/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
30/39
(Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP)
31/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
32/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
33/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: A man reacts as media announce that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election during a rally for a fair vote count in the 2020 US presidential election in McPherson Square. CNN, NBC and AP project Biden to win the election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS
34/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: A man holds US flags after the media announcement that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election, in a street. CNN, NBC and AP project Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden to win the US presidential election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS
35/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
36/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC, on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)
37/39
(Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA – NOVEMBER 7, 2020: A man celebrates in a street after the media announcement that Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election. CNN, NBC and AP project Biden to win the US presidential election as he has surpassed the 270 electoral votes. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
38/39
(Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
People celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
39/39
Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
A man waves a Biden flag as people celebrate on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House in Washington, DC on November 7, 2020, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election. – Joyous celebrations erupted in Washington on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared winner of the US presidency, as several people poured into the streets of the US capital — some of them chanting, cheering and singing in front of the White House. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)