Photos: Biden Fans Take to Streets of DC to Celebrate

In the moments after NBC News projected Joe Biden as the new President-elect, cheers erupted around Washington, D.C., and his supporters took to the streets to celebrate.

People cried out with happiness and waved flags and Biden signs at Black Lives Matter Plaza and in their neighborhoods.

Others donning Biden/Harris t-shirts or hats emblazoned with the Alpha Kappa Alpha logo – the sorority of which Harris is a part – flocked to grocery stores to pick up some champagne to celebrate with friends.