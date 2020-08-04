weather

Photos and Videos: Tropical Storm Isaias Unleashes Damage on DC, Maryland and Virginia

By NBCWashington Staff

Tropical Storm Isaias battered the D.C. area with up to 6 inches of rainfall and flooding Monday night through Tuesday morning. The storm even spun off a tornado near Leonardtown, Maryland.

Strong winds and heavy rain will continue Tuesday morning as Isaias sweeps northward through the Mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service says.

Here are photos and videos of flooding and damage the region has incurred due to the tropical storm.

Photos: Hurricane Isaias Unleashes Damage on DC, Maryland and Virginia

Videos from Jim and Jeanne Mansfield in Leonardtown, MD:

Arlington, Virginia:

