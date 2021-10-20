Photos: Activists Dressed as Apes Erect Monolith in Front of DEA Headquarters

By Gabriela Perez Jordan and Skye Witley

A group called "Anonymous Apes" placed a nine-foot monolith outside the Drug Enforcement Administration's headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

The protest was staged by criminal justice and drug policy reform activists dressed in ape costumes who wanted to decry the DEA for preventing "research into the therapeutic uses of many natural plants and substances," the activists said to the District of Columbia Marijuana Justice Organization in a press release.

The monolith was a replica of the one that appears in "2001: Space Odyssey."

"The Drug Enforcement Administration of the Department of Justice has failed the American people for too long. This monolith of government oppression has imprisoned 10's of millions of American citizens for seeking healing relief with natural substances," the activists said in a press release.

A protester dressed as an ape smokes a joint outside of DEA headquarters.
Protesters roll the 2,000 pound steel monolith into place in front of the DEA headquarters.
Protesters work together to erect the steel monolith.
Protesters stand the heavy monolith up.
A protester arranges bunches of bananas at the base of the monolith.
A protester dressed in an ape costume sits and eats a banana.
The 2,000 pound steel monolith erected by protesters.
Three protesters lean against a concrete barricade.

