Photos: 2022 White House Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are welcoming some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones to the White House grounds Monday for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. The historic annual event was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic, but it returned this year with a theme of "EGGucation!" from the first lady, an educator herself.

1/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
Kids take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022.
2/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
Kids take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022.
3/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
Kids take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022.
4/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
Kids take part in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on April 18, 2022.
5/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
A handler walks Commander, the dog of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022.
6/6
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
A handler walks Commander, the dog of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 18, 2022.

