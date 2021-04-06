Pigeons

Photos: 17 Pigeons Seized From Home in Northeast DC

It was not immediately known what charges, if any, would be presented in this case

By Briana Trujillo

Humane Rescue Alliance

Seventeen pigeons were rescued from a Northeast, D.C. home Tuesday where they were living in "unsafe and unsanitary conditions," an animal welfare organization said in a news release.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said it was called to the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NE at the request of D.C. Police and D.C. Fire and EMS.

"On scene, animal control investigators and humane law enforcement officers with HRA observed the animals cramped in small cages and living in deplorable conditions," the news release reads.

The HRA noted that many of the animals appeared to be in good condition, but some would require medical attention.

“I am thankful we were able to come to the aid of these animals today and look forward to starting them on their journey toward better lives,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

This article tagged under:

PigeonsHumane Rescue AllianceNortheast DC
