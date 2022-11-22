Philadelphia Driver Who Intentionally Struck Virginia Man With Car Arrested

The Philadelphia driver accused of intentionally striking a 24-year-old Northern Virginia man with a car, leading to that 24-year-old's death, was arrested on Tuesday.

Frederick R. Falcon, 22, surrendered to Philadelphia police at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. He now faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, possessing instruments of crime (PIC), and recklessly endangering another person (REAP).

The crash took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, outside a bar in Philadelphia, police said.

Jason Corona, of Fredericksburg, was at The Union Tap in Philadelphia celebrating a loved one's return from military deployment after midnight Sunday, police said.

During the celebration, Philadelphia police said a man made advances at a woman who was with Corona, and Corona stepped in to help her.

"I think she was shunning his advances and, at some point, the decedent stepped in, and this escalated to the point of a confrontation," Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Vanore said the suspect, 22-year-old Falcon, got into a silver car and sped through the parking lot before hitting Corona, then fleeing the scene.

Corona was taken to a hospital, where he later died at 3 a.m. Sunday due to his injuries.

He had recently graduated from George Mason University, and his father Frank Corona, is a detective for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.