Phase One Reopenings to Start Within Days in DC Area

Some businesses in D.C. and Northern Virginia will be able to reopen Friday, and Prince George’s County will follow on Monday.

The D.C. area will start phase one reopening in the coming days as some indicators on the state of the coronavirus crisis in the region suggest improvements.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that a modified phase one can start in the county Monday, with outdoor seating at restaurants, service by appointment at salons and barbershops, and curbside pickup at nonessential businesses.

Similar rules will go into effect in D.C. and Northern Virginia starting Friday.

Montgomery County is expected to announce stage one plans later Thursday. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that officials “ought to move forward.”

Montgomery County is the last jurisdiction in Maryland to release its reopening plan. County Executive Mark Elrich said he will make an announcement on Thursday. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Here’s where we are Thursday in the fight against coronavirus in the D.C. area, and how the pandemic continues to change our lives.

More than 97,000 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have been diagnosed with the virus. At least 3,996 people have died. Go here to see more data.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and his wife, university president Anne Holton, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month after they were sick in March, Kaine announced Thursday.

Kaine said they were not tested for the virus “due to the national testing shortage” but chose to isolate themselves in early April. Health care providers told them they possibly had "mild cases" of the virus. Information was not immediately released on any concerns about senators or others with whom he had contact.

More than 100 businesses in Virginia have received warnings from the state to stop price gouging during the pandemic. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office has received complaints related to toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items.

And now something a little upbeat: Farmers who usually sell produce at farmer’s markets have pivoted to offering home delivery.

“People just love it. They love seeing what’s in the box. It’s like Christmas every Friday,” said an entrepreneur who’s helping them.

With restaurants closed, many farmers have seen a dramatic drop in business. A D.C. business owner is creating a new way to get that fresh produce directly to customers' doors. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Virginia’s governor is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. And the county executive of Montgomery County is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the NBC Washington app or on NBCWashington.com.