PGPD officer hit by van, suspect injured in officer involved-shooting and chase

A Prince George’s County Police officer and a suspect are injured after a van striking an officer prompted an officer-involved shooting and chase in Clinton, Maryland, early Sunday morning, police say.

Two officers were investigating a possible break-in at a gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway when one officer approached the driver of a parked van. That driver fled and hit the officer at about 1:50 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police.

The second officer then fired their weapon and went after the two suspects in the van, police said.

The suspects were later stopped at Branch Avenue and Old Silver Hill Road.

One suspect was shot but is in stable condition at a hospital.

The officer who was struck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.