Pete's Post Office: Confidence in Joey Slye Should Remain High for Now

Every Tuesday, Pete Hailey will answer questions from Washington Commanders fans about their favorite and always-interesting team. From inquiries about the depth chart to random ones about what it's like to cover Washington, he hopes to provide insight into whatever is on the mind of those who care so much about the organization.

In this edition, Pete touches on Joey Slye's standing at kicker and the competition between Dyami Brown and Cam Sims...

Is Joey Slye facing the same week to week vote of confidence that followed Dustin Hopkins around last season?



He missed another kick that NFL kickers expect to make 90% of the time and it was the margin of victory...do these things nag at Coach Rivera? — Stag (@LeStag17) August 29, 2022

Joey Slye was a revelation for Washington in 2021, as the kicker joined the club in November and made all 12 of his field goals and nine of 10 extra points from then on.

A missed PAT and a missed field goal in the preseason, however, have brought some recent unwanted attention on the specialist, who heading into this year was basically unassailable.

Following Slye's errant three-pointer on Saturday in Baltimore, Ron Rivera was a matter of fact in his assessment of what happened.

"He over-kicked the ball," Rivera said. "You go back and look at his first kick in every game, he frickin' [kills it]. Then he relaxes and he bangs them through."

So, what's the fix?

"Just calm down," Rivera said he told Slye. "Stroke it like you’re hitting a golf ball."

For what it's worth, Rivera didn't come across as too perturbed by Slye's August issues after the Ravens game. Remember that Rivera gushed about Slye's confidence during one training camp press conference earlier this month as well. Those are both solid signs for Slye.

Now, did Rivera also support Hopkins during some of his preseason (and eventual regular-season) struggles last year before ultimately cutting Hopkins in October? Definitely. But Hopkins went into that campaign on shaky ground after a subpar 2020. Slye, on the other hand/foot, has his near-flawless 2021 to refer back to.

In all, Slye's job security remains strong. That won't last if he continues to botch his chances in meaningful contests, of course, but he's built up equity that should lend him enough time to relocate his rhythm.

Who will be higher on depth chart? Cam Sims or Dyami Brown? I hope it’s Sims — Kendrick Washington (@kamin0778) August 29, 2022

It's a good thing for Dyami Brown that he was drafted in the third round in 2021, because if he was a lower pick or an older player, he might be in more trouble ahead of this afternoon's roster cuts.

Having said that, Brown is in trouble when it comes to the depth chart and his projected contributions for 2022.

Kendrick's hope is that Cam Sims will be above Brown in the receiver pecking order, and based on what happened throughout camp and the preseason, Kendrick will likely be pleased.

Brown's hands failed him too often this summer and he wasn't able to offset his many drops with enough chunk plays.

While Sims can be a bit drop-happy in his own regard, he's more reliable than Brown in that area, is the team's lone sizable wideout whom Carson Wentz can target and is more comfortable fighting off defenders at the catch point.

Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson ought to dominate the stat sheet at this position, but behind those three, expect Sims to outpace Brown if both are equally healthy. Brown's performance this offseason simply hasn't indicated that he's due for any kind of meaningful progression in his career. Sims, by comparison, has at least established that he can help on Sundays.