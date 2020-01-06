Maryland

PETA Offers $5K Reward to Catch Maryland Seagull Killer

By Anisa Holmes and Gina Cook

Laurel Police Department

Animal rights organization PETA is offering a $5,000 reward to find the person who mowed down and killed a flock of seagulls outside a shopping center in Laurel, Maryland, over the weekend.

The suspect purposely poured out a bag of popcorn in the parking lot of the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center on Saturday morning to lure the birds before running them over with their car, Laurel police said. Ten birds died.

Someone reported the animal cruelty incident to police and officers found the group of dead birds. Police discovered the suspect had bought the popcorn at the Dollar Tree before the incident.

PETA announced the $5,000 reward at the Laurel Police Department's headquarters on Monday.

Police are asking the public for any information that will help track down the person responsible. They say anyone who witnessed anything should call 301-498-0092 or send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

