PETA Gives 200 Fur Coats to DC Homeless Shelter

PETA, an animal rights organization known for splashing red paint on fur, delivered 200 fur coats to a D.C. homeless shelter on Wednesday.

Employees with the Department of Human Services and the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness distributed the coats to people at Adam's Place Emergency Shelter in Northeast D.C.

People who "had a change of heart about the cruelty behind fur" donated the coats to PETA, the organization said in a news release.

"PETA can't bring back the rabbits, minks, and foxes who were caged and electrocuted or trapped and beaten for their fur, but we can still help those in desperate need," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in the release.

"We encourage people everywhere to donate their fur or fur-trimmed coats to help those who have few options in life—the only people with any excuse to wear them."

PETA says animals used for fur spend their lives in cramped cages and suffer before they are killed.

The organization also says on its website that it donates furs to the homeless to counteract the notion that fur is "'upscale,' 'chic,' or a status symbol."