Personal Info Belonging to Small Business Owners Exposed

By Meredith Royster

WRC-TV

A glitch in the federal government’s online portal for small business disaster loans exposed business owners’ personal information.

A local business owner was trying to fill out the application on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s web site when he noticed something odd. According to the man, every time he started the process, it would open an application with the fields already filled out. The information visible included names, addresses, birth dates and social security numbers.

He alerted the SBA and NBC4 Responds to the glitch. The SBA has since taken the portal down for maintenance to fix the issue.

The SBA disaster loan assistance portal is currently undergoing maintenance to resolve the error.

The SBA told News4 it did not have the number of applications submitted so far, so it is unclear how many people’s information may have been exposed.

