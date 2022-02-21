Person Struck By Train at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station

A man was struck by a train Monday morning at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station in Washington, D.C., Metro said.

D.C. Fire and EMS medics got the man off the tracks and took him to a hospital, a WMATA spokeswoman said. Information on his condition wasn't immediately available.

UPDATED: Orange/Silver/Blue Line Delay: Single tracking btwn Federal Ctr SW & Smithsonian due to a person struck by a train at L'Enfant Plaza. Expect delays in both directions. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) February 21, 2022

Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains were single-tracking between Federal Center SW and Smithsonian, Metro said.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the man "appears to have intentionally placed himself in the path of the train," Metro said.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, reach out to SAMHSA's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, 365 days a year at 800-273-TALK (8255). Additional suicide prevention resources can be found here.