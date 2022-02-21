WMATA

Person Struck By Train at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station

Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains were single-tracking between Federal Center SW and Smithsonian, Metro said.

By Clara Garcia

kickstand/Getty Images

A man was struck by a train Monday morning at the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station in Washington, D.C., Metro said.

D.C. Fire and EMS medics got the man off the tracks and took him to a hospital, a WMATA spokeswoman said. Information on his condition wasn't immediately available.

Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains were single-tracking between Federal Center SW and Smithsonian, Metro said.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the man "appears to have intentionally placed himself in the path of the train," Metro said.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, reach out to SAMHSA's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, 365 days a year at 800-273-TALK (8255). Additional suicide prevention resources can be found here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

WMATAL'Enfant Plaza station
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us