Man Struck at NoMa-Gallaudet Station, Red Line Delayed

Red line trains between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue are delayed due to a man struck by a train at NoMa-Gallaudet station, according to a WMATA Service alert.

"The victim showed no signs of life when first responders arrived at the scene," a WMATA spokesperson said.

On Sunday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS said the accident "has been determined to be a recovery rather than a rescue."

Update person struck by train NoMa-Gallaudet station. Sadly, this has been determined to be a recovery rather than a rescue. Law enforcement will investigate the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/74cNVlV78m — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 23, 2021

There are delays in both directions. A bus bridge is being established to service the station, a WMATA spokesperson said.

This story is developing.