Metro

Man Struck at NoMa-Gallaudet Station, Red Line Delayed

By NBC Washington Staff

Fire Department outside NoMa station
DC Fire and EMS

Red line trains between Union Station and Rhode Island Avenue are delayed due to a man struck by a train at NoMa-Gallaudet station, according to a WMATA Service alert.

"The victim showed no signs of life when first responders arrived at the scene," a WMATA spokesperson said. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On Sunday afternoon, DC Fire and EMS said the accident "has been determined to be a recovery rather than a rescue."

There are delays in both directions. A bus bridge is being established to service the station, a WMATA spokesperson said.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

MetroWMATARed LineNoManoma-gallaudet staion
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us