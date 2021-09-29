Person Shot, Killed in Prince George's County

A person was shot and killed in Prince George’s County Wednesday, on the same street where a woman was killed in what police call a domestic-related murder.

The call for the shooting on Hackberry Court in Clinton came in at around 8:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police said.

One person was confirmed dead, but information about the circumstances surrounding their killing was not immediately provided.

On Friday, 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman was shot and killed in the 10900 block of Hackberry Court. Police did not say what exactly may have led to Tillman’s death, only that it was domestic-related.

Authorities have a warrant for the arrest of James Kirkland, Tillman’s boyfriend, whose photo they shared Monday. Anyone who sees Kirkland is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.