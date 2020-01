A person was found shot inside a bathroom at a Mexican restaurant in Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday night, police say.

The shooting happened at the Viva Tequila on Little River Turnpike in the Alexandria section of the county just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

Medics took one person to a hospital with serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

