Carjacking suspect shot in Rosslyn after Metro Transit officer sees 2 crimes in progress: police

A Metro Transit Police officer shot and wounded a carjacking suspect in the Rosslyn area of Arlington, Virginia, on Friday morning after seeing him carjack one person and try to carjack another, authorities say.

A Metro Transit Police officer had been headed to the Rosslyn Metro station at about 11:30 a.m. when the officer “happened upon” a man carjacking someone at N. Nash Street and Fort Myer Drive, Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo told reporters.

The officer confronted the carjacker and he ran.

Police chased the suspect, who then tried to carjack a second victim at N. Kent and N. 19th streets, three blocks east.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A Metro Transit Police officer opened fire, shooting the suspect at least once. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police did not immediately release his name or age or say whether he was armed.

Traffic camera footage appears to show someone yank open the door of a car sitting in traffic. An officer appears to confront him. The suspect lies on the ground but then gets up and tries to run away. The video does not show the moment the officer opened fire.

The Metro Transit Police chief thanked his officers for their response.

“I do want to thank the officers. They did a good job. They prevented these crimes that were in progress, and nobody else got hurt,” Anzallo said.

Police cars and emergency vehicles flooded the area, which is home to office buildings and restaurants. Streets were shut down.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

A man staying in a seventh-floor hotel room nearby said he heard a shot, a scream and then orders shouted by police.

“Not what you’re expecting to see first thing in the morning,” he said. “[...] Unfortunately, it seems like the norm sometimes these days."

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.