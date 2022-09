Someone was shot in the foot at Union Station just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Nearby U.S. Capitol Police officers caught two suspects near North Capitol Street and H Street and recovered a handgun, police said.

The victim suffered a minor injury.

D.C. police assisted the investigation, which is being led by the Amtrak Police Department.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.