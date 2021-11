A person spotted scaling the sky-high U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday morning was conducting maintenance, police said.

Video shows a person was climbing near the top of one of three 402-foot spires.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Arlington Police Department says an officer who is an Air Force veteran confirmed that maintenance is underway.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.