Person Robs Ulta, Pepper Sprays Store in Frederick: Authorities

Authorities found several people at the store in the Frederick Crossing shopping center in the 7300 block of Guilford Drive overcome by a chemical irritant. 

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person who robbed an Ulta Beauty in Frederick, Maryland, and then sprayed pepper spray inside the store on Sunday.

Medics were called to the scene, as were hazmat units from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The Sheriff’s office is investigating.

More information about potential injuries or why the person responsible would pepper spray the area after the robbery was not immediately provided.

