Person of Interest Sought in Fatal Shooting of Teen at 14th and U

A young man is sought as a person of interest in the killing of 15-year-old Chase Poole after the Moechella event held for Juneteenth

By Andrea Swalec

D.C. police are seeking a young man as a person of the interest in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy earlier this month at 14th and U streets NW. 

Chase Poole died after someone opened fire on a crowd on June 19, after police broke up the Moechella event held for Juneteenth. A woman and two men, including a Metropolitan Police Department officer, were shot and wounded. 

Photos and video distributed by police on Thursday show a young man in black walking through the crowd. Information was not immediately released on why the man on camera is now considered a person of interest. 

The shooting sparked terror at a crowded event, sending people running for their lives. One attendee said he dove on top of his daughters to try to protect them. 

“Took my daughters, slammed them in the bushes, got on top of them,” he said. “[…] It was very scary, because we didn’t know what was going on. I was scared to lift my head up. I was scared to let my daughters up.”

Poole was a student at Monument Academy, a weekday boarding school in Northeast D.C., his family said.

Chase Poole, 15. (Credit: Courtesy of family)

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

