Person of Interest Questioned After Explosion in Lake Ridge

A person of interest was questioned in Prince William County after an explosion Monday night shook homes and scared neighbors.

The blast occurred in an outdoor common area of a townhouse community in Lake Ridge. Residents began calling 911 at about 8:30 p.m. and said an explosion rattled their homes.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters and hazmat crews responded to the 3000 block of Bridgeton Court, a short walk from the Occoquan River.

No one was hurt and the blast didn’t do any structural damage, the county fire department said.

One person of interest was being questioned and charges are pending, the fire chief said Tuesday morning.

Neighbors wondered if a pipe bomb caused the blast. Fire officials said that was not the case. Information was not immediately released on the device that caused the explosion or why it was detonated.

An investigation by the county fire marshal’s office is underway.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.