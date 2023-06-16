Person of interest in 18-year-old woman's death killed in Southwest DC

D.C. police told the family of an 18-year-old woman found shot to death in a hotel room in November that a person of interest in the case was killed Thursday.

Akira Wilson’s family said she was working toward her goal of being an entrepreneur while attending Jackson-Reed High School before she was killed Nov. 19.

Her family said she had been invited to the hotel in Northeast by a coworker, but the circumstances of the shooting were murky. detectives spent days trying to sort it out.

Then police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting, but weeks went by and nothing happened, which frustrated the family.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Wilson’s family held a news conference in February claiming they knew who killed her, but police would not confirm the family’s claim at the time.

According to Wilson’s grandmother, the lead detective called the family Thursday night to say the teenager they’ve been investigating had been killed earlier that day outside a public housing complex.

D.C. police said they found Khalliqo Ford shot multiple times behind 229 K St. SW. No arrests have been made.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said Ford was a person of interest in Wilson’s killing and a grand jury had been hearing evidence in the case.

Wilson’s family declined to comment.

News4 has been unable to reach Ford’s family for comment.