Person of Interest Wanted in DC Hotel Shooting

Police have released photos of a person of interest believed to be the person who shot and killed a teenager inside a D.C. hotel room.

Police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn at 1225 First Street NE on Saturday night for reports of a gunshot. At the scene, they found Akira Wilson, 18, of Southeast, D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of a person of interest on Monday and are requesting the public's help identifying the person pictured.

MPD seeks a person of interest in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast.



Release: https://t.co/hsqczLEWdd pic.twitter.com/LkYFqmQ4f2 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 22, 2022

In the photos, the man is wearing a gray gator that covers the lower part of his face, a gray hoodie underneath a black jacket, black pants and gray sneakers.

Wilson was a senior at Jackson Reed High School in Northwest. Her relatives told News4 she had dreams of going to college and owning her own business.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the person of interest to contact the D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.