Person of Interest “Apprehended” in Shooting of Juvenile in Southeast DC: Authorities

Police apprehended a person of interest in the shooting of a juvenile in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, authorities said.

D.C. police officers responded to the 1800 block of 18th Street SE at about 11 a.m.

They found the victim, whose exact age was not provided, unconscious but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.

More details about his injuries were not released.

The identity of the person of interest and a potential motive for the shooting was not immediately provided.

News4 is working to learn more information about the shooting.