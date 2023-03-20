Person in Sedan Shot at Cars on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

A person in a sedan shot at several cars on the Beltway in Fairfax County Sunday, authorities say.

Troopers responded to reports of the shooting at about 5 p.m. The Sedan was driving on Interstate 495 near Exit 52 towards the Little River Turnpike, according to the Virginia State Police.

A bullet hit one car. No one was injured, troopers said.

The northbound travel lanes were closed Sunday while troopers searched for shell casings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.