A person was fatally hit by a vehicle overnight in Takoma Park, Maryland.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. on University Boulevard at Merrimac Drive, Takoma Park police said. There was no information immediately available on what led up to the crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver remained at the scene.

Montgomery County Police Department's collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

The victim's name will not be released until their family is notified, police said.