Person Atop Train at Union Station Critically Hurt by Electrical Shock

A person was critically injured, apparently by electrical shock, while on top of a train at Union Station on Friday morning, a D.C. Fire & EMS official said.

The person came in contact with electrical wires while on top of a train and remained on the train as of 10:50 a.m., about 20 minutes after D.C. Fire received an emergency call. Rescuers cannot get to the person until the power is cut off to the area, D.C. Fire & EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told News4.

It was not immediately known how the person got on top of the train or whether they were a worker or authorized to be in the area. It also was not yet known whether the train was in service at the time or what type of train it was.

Technical rescue Union Station. Person suffering electrical injury after coming into contact with power while walking on roof of train car. Victim has been located beneath H St NE. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 2, 2022

There was no word yet on any impact to rail service.

