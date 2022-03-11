8 Hurt After SUV Crashes Into Outdoor Seating at DC Restaurant

Eight people are hurt, including five with life-threatening injuries, after a driver lost control and crashed into a D.C. restaurant’s outdoor seating area, officials say.

D.C. Fire and EMS triaged multiple patients from the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, the department said. Medics could be seen loading people onto stretchers.

Eight people were taken to hospitals with various injuries; five of those people have critical, life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. Three more people were evaluated on the scene but not taken to hospitals.

“It sounded like a freight train came through here,” said a man who reported hearing the impact of the crash.

5 people are in critical condition after a car plows into a building in the 5500 block of Connecticut avenue NW. 8 people total have been transported. More to come. pic.twitter.com/1itlNAgdhL — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) March 11, 2022

Update crash with multiple injuries 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest transported 8 patients to area hospitals. 5 of those are critical. Currently 3 additional treated and released on scene. No entrapment and no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/v3ijdE72ic — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

No one was trapped, and the crash did not cause structural damage to buildings, officials said.

A silver Toyota SUV with D.C. plates could be seen on the sidewalk near Parthenon Restaurant, in the Chevy Chase area near the Maryland border.

Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

Information on the driver or the possible cause of the crash was not immediately released. An investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department is underway.

The 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW was closed to traffic.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

