People forgo Maryland food pantry visits amid ICE enforcement fears

Trump administration immigration polices may be shrinking the number of people who are turning to food pantries in the D.C. area.

Food aid organizations say they’re seeing shorter lines but the need to help people get the food they need is just as great.

In Silver Spring, Maryland, the City of Light Food Pantry has more leftover food in their freezer than usual.

Pastor Abdul Sesay told News4 the pantry serves lots of immigrants. They don’t ask for names, addresses or documentation of any type. Sesay said he believes fears over ICE enforcement and deportation have led fewer people to seek help.

“We hear all those concerns from people. We have another location in Prince George’s County – the same thing over there. The concerns of the people – it’s loud, it’s audible,” Sesay said.

The food pantry usually sees about 350 cars lined up on Randolph Road. In the past two weeks, they’ve seen about 100 fewer cars.

“They come right here to take care of their families on a weekly basis. So, it’s a heavy concern,” Sesay said.

Local immigration attorney Luis Pauli said he hasn’t previously seen fewer people turn to food aid organizations for help.

“I’ve seen it in public, in shopping centers, in work sites – never in food pantries,” he said.

Pauli said he’s had more calls since Trump returned to the presidency. He said he understands why many immigrants want to lay low but said unless someone has a deportation order, they’re entitled to due process and their day in immigration court.

“I do understand the fear, but people need to keep living their lives. If something happens, like I said, it's not necessarily the end of the world,” he said.

In the meantime, Sesay said he understands why some community members may be apprehensive about stopping by. As long as they have food, they will continue to distribute it.

“If you are in need of food, here we are open to everyone,” he said.

