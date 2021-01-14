People Age 75 and Up, Teachers and School Staff Eligible for Vaccine in Maryland Starting Monday

Maryland is moving into Phase 1B of vaccinations starting Monday.

Marylanders age 75 and older, all residents at long-term care facilities, and teachers and education staff will be eligible, Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference Thursday.

Anyone of any age living in assisted-living or independent-living facilities, behavioral health group homes, or homes centered on developmental disabilities will be eligible.

Phase 1B also includes all K-12 teachers, education staff and childcare providers, the governor said.

Starting Monday, Maryland hospitals and county health departments will begin utilizing their remaining vaccine doses for elderly recipients in Phase 1B.

"Because of the limited supply of vaccines that we're currently being allocated, these vaccinations will be done on an appointment-only basis at this time," Hogan said.

A new online portal with a list of vaccination sites and vaccinator contact information is also launching Thursday at covidvax.maryland.gov.

For teachers and education staff, each county school system will begin implementing vaccination plans from the state superintendent of schools in the coming weeks.

The governor also announced that the state would be accelerating its vaccination rollout – enabling Phase 1C to begin on Monday, Jan. 25.

Phase 1C will be expanded to all adults between the ages of 65 and 74, anywhere in the state.

Maryland has fully vaccinated 15,840 as of Thursday. A total of 178,415 Marylanders – nearly 3% of the population – have received one dose at least.

The second phase of a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens has also been updated to now include assisted living and all other long-term care facilities.

A new pilot program enabling Walmart and Giant to begin administering vaccines at many of their pharmacies will also begin Monday. The program will launch at 22 Giant locations across the state, three Martin's locations in Washington and Allegany Counties, and 10 Walmart locations primarily on the Eastern Shore and western Maryland.

